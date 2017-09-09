Charleston Newspaper May Have To Pay Nearly $4 million In Fees - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Newspaper May Have To Pay Nearly $4 million In Fees

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A media company has asked a federal court to order the Charleston newspaper to pay almost $4 million after an arbitrator upheld its claims under their partnership to operate two newspapers in the West Virginia capital.

MediaNews Group, which owned the now defunct Daily Mail, says the Daily Gazette Co. failed to pay almost $500,000 in past management fees, $1.8 million in future fees through 2024 and $1.5 million from selling the Daily Mail's internet locator dailymail.com.
 

