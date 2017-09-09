More News More>>

Minnesota University Teaches Philosophy Through Harry Potter Minnesota University Teaches Philosophy Through Harry Potter ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota university is mixing the magical world of Harry Potter into philosophy teachings. St. Cloud State University professor Carolyn Hartz is applying Aristotle's work on friendship to character relationships in J.K. Rowling's books about the boy wizard, the St. Cloud Times reported. The class discusses ethics, logic, love, the human soul and nature while examining the stories. "These are fundamental human concerns," Hartz said. "... ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota university is mixing the magical world of Harry Potter into philosophy teachings. St. Cloud State University professor Carolyn Hartz is applying Aristotle's work on friendship to character relationships in J.K. Rowling's books about the boy wizard, the St. Cloud Times reported. The class discusses ethics, logic, love, the human soul and nature while examining the stories. "These are fundamental human concerns," Hartz said. "...

Charleston Newspaper May Have To Pay Nearly $4 million In Fees Charleston Newspaper May Have To Pay Nearly $4 million In Fees Sales tax in WV is 6%; Some cities add 1% to that. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A media company has asked a federal court to order the Charleston newspaper to pay almost $4 million after an arbitrator upheld its claims under their partnership to operate two newspapers in the West Virginia capital. MediaNews Group, which owned the now defunct Daily Mail, says the Daily Gazette Co. failed to pay almost $500,000 in past management fees, $1.8 million in future fees through 2024 and $1.5 million from selling the Daily Mail's internet locator ... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A media company has asked a federal court to order the Charleston newspaper to pay almost $4 million after an arbitrator upheld its claims under their partnership to operate two newspapers in the West Virginia capital. MediaNews Group, which owned the now defunct Daily Mail, says the Daily Gazette Co. failed to pay almost $500,000 in past management fees, $1.8 million in future fees through 2024 and $1.5 million from selling the Daily Mail's internet locator ...

Country singer-songwriter Don Williams dies Country singer-songwriter Don Williams dies NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer-songwriter Don Williams has died after a short illness. He was 78. Williams came to Nashville in the late 60s and by the early 70s he had a songwriting contact with the publishing company owned by Jack Clement. He made his chart debut with “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973. Williams retired in 2016, saying it was time to “hang up his hat and enjoy some quiet time at home.” Funeral arrangements for Williams were... NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer-songwriter Don Williams has died after a short illness. He was 78. Williams came to Nashville in the late 60s and by the early 70s he had a songwriting contact with the publishing company owned by Jack Clement. He made his chart debut with “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973. Williams retired in 2016, saying it was time to “hang up his hat and enjoy some quiet time at home.” Funeral arrangements for Williams were...

6 Arrested in Charleston Warrant Sweep, One Found with Shotgun Near Transit Mall 6 Arrested in Charleston Warrant Sweep, One Found with Shotgun Near Transit Mall CBS News CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 6 people have been arrested after a warrant sweep in Charleston Friday afternoon. According to a release, several officers participated in a warrant sweep near the area of the transit mall in Charleston. Six people were arrested as a result. One individual had a concealed sawed off shotgun that was missing a serial number. The ATF was made aware of the missing gun. Another person had marijuana hidden on him. The arrested include: Margaret Toney: City ca... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 6 people have been arrested after a warrant sweep in Charleston Friday afternoon. According to a release, several officers participated in a warrant sweep near the area of the transit mall in Charleston. Six people were arrested as a result. One individual had a concealed sawed off shotgun that was missing a serial number. The ATF was made aware of the missing gun. Another person had marijuana hidden on him. The arrested include: Margaret Toney: City ca...

Two-Headed Rattlesnake Found in Arkansas Two-Headed Rattlesnake Found in Arkansas JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis... JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...

Ohio boy, 6, with terminal cancer fast tracks to high school graduation Ohio boy, 6, with terminal cancer fast tracks to high school graduation Fairfield, OH (WCMH) — In just two days, 6-year-old Walter Herbert, who has terminal cancer, earned his high school diploma. Walter loves school, and his teacher and principal wanted to do something special for him that he might not otherwise get to experience. “He is six! Some adults don’t even go through their life doing that. So – he is very special,” one of Walter’s teachers, Kim Eichhold told WLWT. Walter’s journey started in... Fairfield, OH (WCMH) — In just two days, 6-year-old Walter Herbert, who has terminal cancer, earned his high school diploma. Walter loves school, and his teacher and principal wanted to do something special for him that he might not otherwise get to experience. “He is six! Some adults don’t even go through their life doing that. So – he is very special,” one of Walter’s teachers, Kim Eichhold told WLWT. Walter’s journey started in...