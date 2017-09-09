Body Found in Logan County Identified, Suspect's Truck Sought by - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Body Found in Logan County Identified, Suspect's Truck Sought by Authorities

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Logan County Sheriff's Department Logan County Sheriff's Department
Logan County Sheriff's Department Logan County Sheriff's Department

UPDATE: 9/9/17 @ 5:20 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a person found in a river in Logan County.

The Department says that on Saturday, the body of Clevina Hackney, 36 years of age, of Switzer was located in the river on Rt 44 near Cherry Tree.

On Tuesday, September 5 at approximately 12:30 am the Logan County Sheriff’s Department answered a call of a possible vehicle crash or possibly a pedestrian struck in that same location on Rt.. 44.

Deputies conducted an initial search of the area at that time but nothing was discovered.

The Sheriff’s department, as well as the members of the Logan Fire Department utilizing infrared equipment searched the water during this time but were unable to locate anything due to the condition of the river.

It was not until Saturday that the body of the female was discovered in the river after the water level had gone down and the river cleared.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene as well as the Medical Examiner and State Police.

After an initial inspection of the body by the medical examiner it was observed that the female had suffered two broken legs as well as other injuries. The body was sent to the ME office in Charleston for an autopsy to be performed.

There is possible evidence that the vehicle involved in the hit and run is a late 90s or early 2000 model F150/F250 Ford pickup truck.

From surveillance photos obtained the suspect vehicle is a regular cab truck, dark in color possibly blue/black and white/gray in trim. The vehicle looks to have a standard 8 ft bed. There should be damage to the front right side of the truck.

Anyone with information concerning this vehicle is urged to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 304-792-8590 or contact Logan 911. 

ORIGINAL: 9/9/17 @ 3:45 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Law enforcement are investigating a body found in Logan County.

The body was found in the Omar area of Logan County, off of Route 44.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

It is not known how the body turned up at the location at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene,  and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as it becomes available.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Body Found in Logan County Identified, Suspect's Truck Sought by Authorities

    Body Found in Logan County Identified, Suspect's Truck Sought by Authorities

    Saturday, September 9 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-09-09 21:17:14 GMT
    Logan County Sheriff's DepartmentLogan County Sheriff's Department

    Law enforcement are investigating a body found in Logan County.

    Law enforcement are investigating a body found in Logan County.

  • Minnesota University Teaches Philosophy Through Harry Potter

    Minnesota University Teaches Philosophy Through Harry Potter

    Saturday, September 9 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-09-09 19:12:30 GMT
    ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota university is mixing the magical world of Harry Potter into philosophy teachings. St. Cloud State University professor Carolyn Hartz is applying Aristotle's work on friendship to character relationships in J.K. Rowling's books about the boy wizard, the St. Cloud Times reported. The class discusses ethics, logic, love, the human soul and nature while examining the stories. "These are fundamental human concerns," Hartz said. "...
    ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota university is mixing the magical world of Harry Potter into philosophy teachings. St. Cloud State University professor Carolyn Hartz is applying Aristotle's work on friendship to character relationships in J.K. Rowling's books about the boy wizard, the St. Cloud Times reported. The class discusses ethics, logic, love, the human soul and nature while examining the stories. "These are fundamental human concerns," Hartz said. "...

  • Charleston Newspaper May Have To Pay Nearly $4 million In Fees

    Charleston Newspaper May Have To Pay Nearly $4 million In Fees

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-09-09 17:10:42 GMT
    Sales tax in WV is 6%; Some cities add 1% to that.Sales tax in WV is 6%; Some cities add 1% to that.
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A media company has asked a federal court to order the Charleston newspaper to pay almost $4 million after an arbitrator upheld its claims under their partnership to operate two newspapers in the West Virginia capital. MediaNews Group, which owned the now defunct Daily Mail, says the Daily Gazette Co. failed to pay almost $500,000 in past management fees, $1.8 million in future fees through 2024 and $1.5 million from selling the Daily Mail's internet locator ...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A media company has asked a federal court to order the Charleston newspaper to pay almost $4 million after an arbitrator upheld its claims under their partnership to operate two newspapers in the West Virginia capital. MediaNews Group, which owned the now defunct Daily Mail, says the Daily Gazette Co. failed to pay almost $500,000 in past management fees, $1.8 million in future fees through 2024 and $1.5 million from selling the Daily Mail's internet locator ...
    •   

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Body Discovered In Huntington

    Body Discovered In Huntington

    Saturday, September 9 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:06:16 GMT
    Huntington Police responded to the scene of a dead body earlier today. The body was discovered inside a home in the 2200 block Washington Avenue. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells WOWK that it is a suspected overdose. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Huntington Police responded to the scene of a dead body earlier today. The body was discovered inside a home in the 2200 block Washington Avenue. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells WOWK that it is a suspected overdose. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Body Found in Logan County Identified, Suspect's Truck Sought by Authorities

    Body Found in Logan County Identified, Suspect's Truck Sought by Authorities

    Saturday, September 9 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-09-09 21:17:14 GMT
    Logan County Sheriff's DepartmentLogan County Sheriff's Department

    Law enforcement are investigating a body found in Logan County.

    Law enforcement are investigating a body found in Logan County.

  • IRMA SHIFTS: The Prime Target Is Now Tampa, Not Miami

    IRMA SHIFTS: The Prime Target Is Now Tampa, Not Miami

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-09-09 17:41:58 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "

    MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:57:13 GMT

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

  • Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-09-08 17:20:28 GMT

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

  • Two-Headed Rattlesnake Found in Arkansas

    Two-Headed Rattlesnake Found in Arkansas

    Friday, September 8 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-09 00:12:55 GMT

    JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...

    JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.