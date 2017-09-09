BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Lo - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9/9/2017 @ 10:08 p.m.

The following press release was just sent to us concerning the Logan County Hit and Run

On Saturday, September 09, 2017 the Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested Todd Eric Deskins, 28 years of age of Verdunville, Logan County for the initial charges of Hit and Run resulting in Death. Deskins is currently a corrections officer at the Southwest regional jail.

During the course of the investigation information was learned that Deskins was in possession of a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that possibly struck Clevina Hackney. Upon arriving at Deskins’ residence the Ford F150 was observed parked in front of his residence.

Several witnesses were interviewed including one person that Deskins had approached to fix the damage to his vehicle.

In addition to interviews, the Sheriff’s department recovered damaged parts to the vehicle that had been replaced.

The information leading to this arrest came after the press release was made to the public as well as being posted on the Logan County Sheriff’s Department FaceBook page.

The Sheriff’s department will be continuing this investigation.

Deskins was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court in front of Magistrate Codispoti. Bail was set at $10,000 cash surety.

UPDATE: 9/9/17 @ 5:20 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a person found in a river in Logan County.

The Department says that on Saturday, the body of Clevina Hackney, 36 years of age, of Switzer was located in the river on Rt 44 near Cherry Tree.

On Tuesday, September 5 at approximately 12:30 am the Logan County Sheriff’s Department answered a call of a possible vehicle crash or possibly a pedestrian struck in that same location on Rt.. 44.

Deputies conducted an initial search of the area at that time but nothing was discovered.

The Sheriff’s department, as well as the members of the Logan Fire Department utilizing infrared equipment searched the water during this time but were unable to locate anything due to the condition of the river.

It was not until Saturday that the body of the female was discovered in the river after the water level had gone down and the river cleared.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene as well as the Medical Examiner and State Police.

After an initial inspection of the body by the medical examiner it was observed that the female had suffered two broken legs as well as other injuries. The body was sent to the ME office in Charleston for an autopsy to be performed.

There is possible evidence that the vehicle involved in the hit and run is a late 90s or early 2000 model F150/F250 Ford pickup truck.

From surveillance photos obtained the suspect vehicle is a regular cab truck, dark in color possibly blue/black and white/gray in trim. The vehicle looks to have a standard 8 ft bed. There should be damage to the front right side of the truck.

Anyone with information concerning this vehicle is urged to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 304-792-8590 or contact Logan 911. 

ORIGINAL: 9/9/17 @ 3:45 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Law enforcement are investigating a body found in Logan County.

The body was found in the Omar area of Logan County, off of Route 44.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

It is not known how the body turned up at the location at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene,  and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as it becomes available.

