Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64.

Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.

Ms. Lambert exited Interstate 64 at the Merritt's Creek Exit where she collided with two other vehicles causing serious injuries to the driver of one of those vehicles.

She is charged with Fleeing Causing Bodily Injury, Receiving and Transferring Stolen Property, three counts of Destruction of Property, Reckless Driving, and numerous other traffic offenses.

Thanks to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Barboursville Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, Cabell County EMS, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, and Cabell County 911.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

