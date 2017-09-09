Body Discovered In Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Huntington Police responded to the scene of a dead body earlier today.

The body was discovered inside a home in the 2200 block Washington Avenue.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells WOWK that it is a suspected overdose.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

