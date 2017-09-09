Body Discovered In Huntington

Huntington Police responded to the scene of a dead body earlier today. The body was discovered inside a home in the 2200 block Washington Avenue. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells WOWK that it is a suspected overdose. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred near mile marker 76 northbound near the Sharon exit of the WV Turnpike. Dispatchers say that the driver of the truck was not injured, and called the fire in to emergency personnel. The truck reportedly was hauling generators. It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be shut down at this time. Pratt Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Turnpik...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government has confirmed one death on Barbuda caused by Hurricane Irma. Midcie Francis, spokesperson for National Office of Disaster Services for Antigua and Barbuda, says there has been massive destruction on the island of about 1,700 people. “A significant number of the houses have been totally destroyed,” said Lionel Hurst, the prime minister’s chief of staff. Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said 90 per...