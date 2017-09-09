Ohio Set To Send National Guard Troops To Florida - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Set To Send National Guard Troops To Florida

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - The general in charge of the Ohio National Guard says as many as 3,500 Ohio soldiers will be sent to Florida to help the state with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Maj. General Mark Bartman told The Associated Press Saturday the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent of totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan.

Bartman says Ohio Guard soldiers will head to Florida starting sometime next week. It's the Ohio National Guard's first large deployment of soldiers for U.S. disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf Coast in 2005.

The general says Ohio Guard soldiers will be involved in varying missions that could include providing security alongside local law enforcement and helping transport stranded people to shelters.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

    BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:32:06 GMT

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

  • Ohio Set To Send National Guard Troops To Florida

    Ohio Set To Send National Guard Troops To Florida

    Saturday, September 9 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-09-10 01:24:49 GMT
    CLEVELAND (AP) - The general in charge of the Ohio National Guard says as many as 3,500 Ohio soldiers will be sent to Florida to help the state with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Maj. General Mark Bartman told The Associated Press Saturday the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent of totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. Bartman says Ohio Guard soldiers will head to Florida starting sometime next week. It's the Ohi...
    CLEVELAND (AP) - The general in charge of the Ohio National Guard says as many as 3,500 Ohio soldiers will be sent to Florida to help the state with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Maj. General Mark Bartman told The Associated Press Saturday the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent of totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. Bartman says Ohio Guard soldiers will head to Florida starting sometime next week. It's the Ohi...

  • Minnesota University Teaches Philosophy Through Harry Potter

    Minnesota University Teaches Philosophy Through Harry Potter

    Saturday, September 9 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-09-09 19:12:30 GMT
    ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota university is mixing the magical world of Harry Potter into philosophy teachings. St. Cloud State University professor Carolyn Hartz is applying Aristotle's work on friendship to character relationships in J.K. Rowling's books about the boy wizard, the St. Cloud Times reported. The class discusses ethics, logic, love, the human soul and nature while examining the stories. "These are fundamental human concerns," Hartz said. "...
    ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota university is mixing the magical world of Harry Potter into philosophy teachings. St. Cloud State University professor Carolyn Hartz is applying Aristotle's work on friendship to character relationships in J.K. Rowling's books about the boy wizard, the St. Cloud Times reported. The class discusses ethics, logic, love, the human soul and nature while examining the stories. "These are fundamental human concerns," Hartz said. "...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:57:13 GMT

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

  • Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-09-08 17:20:28 GMT

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

  • BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

    BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:32:06 GMT

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.