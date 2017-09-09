Paramedic Truck Stolen In Vegas, Stopped In California - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Paramedic Truck Stolen In Vegas, Stopped In California

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Authorities say a woman stole a paramedic truck in Las Vegas and led pursuing police officers on a 50-mile (80-kilometer) freeway chase that reached California.

Media outlets reported that Clark County firefighters had parked the truck outside a pharmacy on Friday when the truck was stolen. The woman, whose identity wasn't released, ended the chase on Interstate 15 inside California, apparently realizing officers were going to use tire-puncturing spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Nevada officers had used spike strips that deflated at least two tires but didn't stop the truck.

Las Vegas police, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and a police helicopter all tailed the ambulance during the chase. California troopers joined the pursuit at the state line.

No additional information was released.

