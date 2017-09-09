Paramedic Truck Stolen In Vegas, Stopped In California

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Authorities say a woman stole a paramedic truck in Las Vegas and led pursuing police officers on a 50-mile (80-kilometer) freeway chase that reached California. Media outlets reported that Clark County firefighters had parked the truck outside a pharmacy on Friday when the truck was stolen.
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.
Police say a corrections officer shot an inmate who had escaped from a Kentucky prison.
More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.
There was a large open burn in Ohio yesterday. More than $330,000 of marijuana plants were set ablaze.
Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
A man who went to an Ohio jail to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in their house.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...
More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.
MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in their house.
