One Person Transported After A Stabbing In Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia Board of Education member says he plans to remain on the board following his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Media outlets report Frank Vitale was arrested Friday in Morgantown. According to a criminal complaint, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a hit-and-run accident ran a license plate check on one of the vehicles involved and went to Vitale's home. Vitale was charged with driving u...

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) -- A stabbing was reported late Saturday night. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Lincoln Drive in South Charleston. Dispatchers received the call about 11:30 p.m. last night. The victim was stabbed in the arm and the leg, but there is no word on their condition. The South Charleston Police Department is heading up the investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.