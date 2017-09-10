One Person Transported After A Stabbing In Kanawha County

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Authorities say a woman stole a paramedic truck in Las Vegas and led pursuing police officers on a 50-mile (80-kilometer) freeway chase that reached California. Media outlets reported that Clark County firefighters had parked the truck outside a pharmacy on Friday when the truck was stolen.
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.
Police say a corrections officer shot an inmate who had escaped from a Kentucky prison.
More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.
There was a large open burn in Ohio yesterday. More than $330,000 of marijuana plants were set ablaze.
Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso.
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...
