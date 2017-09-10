One Person Transported After A Stabbing In Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Transported After A Stabbing In Kanawha County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) -- A stabbing was reported late Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the 800 block of Lincoln Drive in South Charleston.

Dispatchers received the call about 11:30 p.m. last night.

The victim was stabbed in the arm and the leg, but there is no word on their condition.

The South Charleston Police Department is heading up the investigation. 

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

