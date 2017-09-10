Charleston Police Respond To A Shots Fired Call Late Saturday Night

Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.

According to Charleston Police, Several shots were fired in Charleston late Saturday night. Police found approximately a dozen shell casings near the intersection of Second and Hunt Avenues. There was no reports of any injuries. Charleston PD is investigating, but there has been no reports of any suspects or persons of interest. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.