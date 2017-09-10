Charleston Police Respond To A Shots Fired Call Late Saturday Ni - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Police Respond To A Shots Fired Call Late Saturday Night

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
According to Charleston Police, Several shots were fired in Charleston late Saturday night.

Police found approximately a dozen shell casings near the intersection of Second and Hunt Avenues.

There was no reports of any injuries.

Charleston PD is investigating, but there has been no reports of any suspects or persons of interest.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

