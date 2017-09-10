Missing Juveniles Have Been Found Safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing Juveniles Have Been Found Safe

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9.10.2017 @ 3:35 p.m.

The two juveniles reported missing earlier today have been safely located.  The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is grateful for the assistance of the public of local journalists.
 

ORIGINAL: 9.10.2017 @ 2:45 p.m.

Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area.

The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's:

During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.

According to the available information, the juveniles appear to have ran away together to an unknown location on foot. 

As of the writing of this e-mail, both juveniles have been missing for approximately 13 hours. 

Tamara D. Fields is a white female with green/blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair that is usually in a bun. 

She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, purple sweatpants with “BABE” written down one leg, and black house shoes.

Caleb L. Haynes is a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair with the sides cut close, and the top being longer. 

He was last seen wearing black basketball style shorts, no shirt, and white Vans tennis shoes.

According to both sets of parents/guardians, both children appear to be older than they actually are, did not have access to a vehicle at either of their residences. 

Both juveniles have been entered into N.C.I.C. through Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

