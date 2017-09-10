Missing Juveniles Have Been Found Safe

Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.
Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert. The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders. Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts. He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643. We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders. We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it.
A pair of teens who have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 are the subjects of a search. Victor Hash, 13, and Natalie Thomas, 16, left a home in Mineral County, WV that is run by Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...
