Fire Crews Battle A Blaze In Kanawha County

Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening.

The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville.

Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.

Dispatchers tell us that the homeowners received no injuries, but one firefighter did sustain a minor injury to his foot.

No further information is available at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.