Death Toll Rises To 90 as Aftershocks Rock Southern Mexico - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Death Toll Rises To 90 as Aftershocks Rock Southern Mexico

Posted: Updated:

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — Life for many has moved outdoors in the quake-shocked city of Juchitan, where a third of the homes are reported uninhabitable and repeated aftershocks have scared people away from many structures still standing.

The city on Sunday was littered with rubble from Thursday night’s magnitude 8.1 earthquake, which killed at least 90 people across southern Mexico — at least three dozen of them in Juchitan itself.

Officials in Oaxaca and Chiapas states said thousands of houses and hundreds of schools had been damaged or destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of people were reported to be without water service.

Many people continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses, as strong aftershocks continued to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt early Sunday.

Some Juchitecos seeking solace trekked through the destruction to find an open-air Mass on Sunday since many of the churches were either damaged or left vacant until they could be checked.

Along a street lined with obliterated homes, the Rev. Ranulfo Pacheco delivered a homily to a couple dozen people on wooden pews that had been toted into the patio in front of his gray concrete Our Lord of Esquipulas church. He said many were fearful of celebrating inside the structure, which from the street seemed undamaged.

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico has hit off its southern Pacific coast, killing at least 32 people, toppling houses, government offices and businesses while sending panicked people into the streets. (Sept. 8)

“One enters with fear, with a foot ready to run in case there’s a sign that other shake is coming — and it continues moving,” he said.

Local officials said they had counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since the big quake, and the U.S. Geological Survey counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.

Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said Sunday that the death toll in his state had risen to 71, while officials have reported 19 killed in Chiapas and Tabasco states.

Juchitan’s downtown streets grew increasingly congested Sunday with dump trucks and heavy equipment to haul away debris. Smaller piles of debris were pushed into larger mountains of rubble reminiscent of the cleanup after a blizzard.

Teams of soldiers and federal police armed with shovels and sledgehammers fanned out across neighborhoods to help demolish damaged buildings. Other groups distributed boxes of food.

But help was slower to arrive in Union Hidalgo, a town of about 20,000 people about 30 minutes to the east.

Collapsed homes pocked neighborhoods there, and the town lacked electricity, water and cellphone service.

Delia Cruz Valencia stood in a puddle-filled street overseeing demolition of what remained of her sister’s house next door. Her sister took their mother for medical treatment outside the city before the earthquake and had not been able to make her way back. Men with pry bars ripped away the bottom half of a brick and stucco exterior wall to rescue a large wooden wardrobe because the house was too unstable to access through the door.

Cruz said she was next door with her two daughters when the earthquake struck shortly before midnight Thursday.

“We all three hugged, but even so we were moving. We were pushed from here to there” by the rolling earth, she said.

When she reached the street, she saw a cloud of dust rising from the house her sister shared with their mother. Cruz’s great-grandfather had built it a century ago.

“If my sister had been here, she wouldn’t have been found alive,” Cruz said, choking back tears.

Back in Juchitan, the general hospital has settled into a temporary home at a school gymnasium, with gurneys parked atop the basketball court.

Mexico’s education secretary announced that schools will remain closed Monday in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Aurelio Nuno said on Twitter that he visited several educational facilities in Chiapas that had experienced “various levels of damage,” and he posted photos including one of a classroom whose exterior brick wall was cracked and buckled.

The hospital’s regular building was damaged. Maria Teresa Sales Alvarez said it was “chaos” when the earthquake struck the single-story building, but staff moved patients outside and transferred most of those who required specialized care to other facilities.

Selma Santiago Jimenez waved flies away from her husband on Saturday and mopped his brow while he awaited transfer for surgery. He suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident before the earthquake. Windows broke and doors fell in the hospital, but staff quickly helped get her husband out, she said.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Death Toll Rises To 90 as Aftershocks Rock Southern Mexico

    Death Toll Rises To 90 as Aftershocks Rock Southern Mexico

    Sunday, September 10 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-09-10 22:46:59 GMT
    JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — Life for many has moved outdoors in the quake-shocked city of Juchitan, where a third of the homes are reported uninhabitable and repeated aftershocks have scared people away from many structures still standing. The city on Sunday was littered with rubble from Thursday night’s magnitude 8.1 earthquake, which killed at least 90 people across southern Mexico — at least three dozen of them in Juchitan itself. Officials in Oaxaca and Chiapas sta...
    JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — Life for many has moved outdoors in the quake-shocked city of Juchitan, where a third of the homes are reported uninhabitable and repeated aftershocks have scared people away from many structures still standing. The city on Sunday was littered with rubble from Thursday night’s magnitude 8.1 earthquake, which killed at least 90 people across southern Mexico — at least three dozen of them in Juchitan itself. Officials in Oaxaca and Chiapas sta...

  • The Latest: More Than 2.1 Million Without Power In Florida

    The Latest: More Than 2.1 Million Without Power In Florida

    Sunday, September 10 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-09-10 20:00:58 GMT

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon. 

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon. 

  • Huge Crane Atop Miami High-Rise Collapses In Irma's Wind

    Huge Crane Atop Miami High-Rise Collapses In Irma's Wind

    Sunday, September 10 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-09-10 17:15:46 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso. 

    MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

    BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

    Saturday, September 9 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-09-10 02:32:06 GMT

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

    Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

  • Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:57:13 GMT

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

  • Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-09-08 17:20:28 GMT

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.