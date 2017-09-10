Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer

In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
A 74-year-old man has been identified as the victim of the first fatal case of West Nile Virus in Ohio this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
A 74-year-old man has been identified as the victim of the first fatal case of West Nile Virus in Ohio this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
A report released by two nonprofit groups shows West Virginia has the highest rate of obesity among adults in the nation.
A report released by two nonprofit groups shows West Virginia has the highest rate of obesity among adults in the nation.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso.
MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...
JONESBORO, AR (KARK) - The local Nature Center is sure to attract droves of visitors with the recent donation of a rare creature: a two-headed rattlesnake. The rare, venomous snake was found Wednesday, September 6, and is believed to have been captured near Forrest City. A Facebook post from a friend of the man who caught the snake reads, "It is absolutely real! But I don't think it's a sign from God that the end times are near..." The Arkansas Game and Fis...