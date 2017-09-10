Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
HUNTINGTON- In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 

13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana. 

"People that had the disease that happened to my Nana. It made her confused. That's why we're here, to do this walk so people won't have this disease," 5-year-old Isley Hibner told 13 News.

Our very own Patrick Simon emceed the Walk to End Alzheimer's. 

Charleston will hold a similar walk in October.

