WVBOE Member Arrested For Suspicion Of Drunk Driving



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia Board of Education member says he plans to remain on the board following his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

Media outlets report Frank Vitale was arrested Friday in Morgantown.

According to a criminal complaint, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a hit-and-run accident ran a license plate check on one of the vehicles involved and went to Vitale's home.

Vitale was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

