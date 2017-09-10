Check In with Mountaineer Strike Team in Florida

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
