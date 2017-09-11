Cars and homes hit by bullets after shooting in Charleston

Stay with 13 News News.
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Authorities say a woman stole a paramedic truck in Las Vegas and led pursuing police officers on a 50-mile (80-kilometer) freeway chase that reached California. Media outlets reported that Clark County firefighters had parked the truck outside a pharmacy on Friday when the truck was stolen.
Brittany Shae Lambert was arrested yesterday evening after leading Cpl. Bishop and Ptlm. Davis on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 64. Ms. Lambert was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Charleston.
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV. Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed. There is no further information at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.
Police say a corrections officer shot an inmate who had escaped from a Kentucky prison.
More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.
There was a large open burn in Ohio yesterday. More than $330,000 of marijuana plants were set ablaze.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
