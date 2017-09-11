Cars and homes hit by bullets after shooting in Charleston

Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

BREAKING: An Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run In Logan County

Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia Board of Education member says he plans to remain on the board following his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Media outlets report Frank Vitale was arrested Friday in Morgantown. According to a criminal complaint, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a hit-and-run accident ran a license plate check on one of the vehicles involved and went to Vitale's home. Vitale was charged with driving u...

Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) -- A stabbing was reported late Saturday night. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Lincoln Drive in South Charleston. Dispatchers received the call about 11:30 p.m. last night. The victim was stabbed in the arm and the leg, but there is no word on their condition. The South Charleston Police Department is heading up the investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.