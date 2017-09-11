Arrests made after officer involved shooting in Boone County

Stay with 13 News for updates.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Authorities are searching for a gunman accused of opening fire on a utility helicopter in Kentucky and later exchanging gunfire with sheriff's officers.
A West Virginia man was arrested after he threatened to hurt himself and a child with a machete and then tried to run over officers with his vehicle.
An Ohio man was arrested on Friday for allegedly exposing himself to children on a school bus.
An Ohio man who reported his 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at his family restaurant has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and corpse-abuse charges.
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.
PIKEVILLE, KY, (WOWK) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his brother in Pikeville, KY, according to CBS-affiliates WYMT. WYMT reports that Harold Brewer, 37, was arrested Sunday, September 10th, 2017. An arrest citation shows that he moved the body of his brother, Greg Brewer, after killing him. WYMT also reports that Harold Brewer had drugs in an improper container when officers arrested him. Brewer is being charged with murder, possession of ha...
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- Independence High School will be dismissing early on Monday September 11, 2017, according to School Board Officials. At this hour, no other information has been released. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
