Arrests made after officer involved shooting in Boone County

UPDATE: According to a press release, deputies and troopers were able to make arrests in connection with an incident which occurred early Monday morning in Boone County.

Lucas Watson, 18 years old and a 17 year old juvenile male, both from the Hamlin area were arrested just before midnight on 9/11/17. Both were charged with the attempted malicious assault on a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. The two were arrested in Lincoln County and taken into custody without incident.

Officers encountered the two at approximately 230am on 9/11/17 on Ramsey Road while they were attempting to break into K&E Exxon near Danville.

We would like to thank the Madison Police Department and the West Virginia State Police for their assistance. This is a very sad situation that these two young men were involved in such crimes at an early age. However the hard work and dedication from our men allowed us to take the young men into custody less than 24 hours after the incident.

ORIGINAL: According to Boone County Dispatchers, officers are searching for two people they say tried to run them over while responding to a call.

Around 2:45 this morning, a deputy sheriff along with another officer, responded to the K&E Exxon in Rock Creek near the intersection of Route 119 and Route 3.

Dispatchers tell us when the officers arrived on scene, two men tried to run them over with a car. Officers opened fire on the men as they fled the scene. Several agencies are helping including the City of Madison, the Town of Danville, and West Virginia State Police. Troopers have a helicopter in the air looking for the suspects.

