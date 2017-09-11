Manhunt underway after officer involved shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Manhunt underway after officer involved shooting

According to Boone County Dispatchers, officers are searching for two people they say tried to run them over while responding to a call. 

Around 2:45 this morning, a deputy sheriff along with another officer, responded to the  K&E Exxon in Rock Creek near the intersection of Route 119 and Route 3.

Dispatchers tell us when the officers arrived on scene, two men tried to run them over with a car. Officers opened fire on the men as they fled the scene. Several agencies are helping including the City of Madison, the Town of Danville, and West Virginia State Police. Troopers have a helicopter in the air looking for the suspects.

