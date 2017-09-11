Missing 2-year-old Ohio boy dies after being found hours later - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing 2-year-old Ohio boy dies after being found hours later

MASURY, OH (WKBN) – A 2-year old boy who was missing from Sharon and found several hours later in Masury has died.

The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.

Police found the boy Sunday night after a lengthy search. He was taken to the hospital and police confirm that he died just before midnight Sunday.

Police in Sharon and Brookfield are investigating.

The boy was found in the 600 block of Syme Street in Masury after a 3-4 hour search.

Brookfield, Sharon, state police and multiple other police and fire departments led the search. A large number of citizens helped search the area as well.

Police said the boy was located by a fireman, assisted by a citizen.

Police said they boy’s 5-year-old brother was also reported missing Sunday afternoon but was later found. The 2-year-old was not located at the same time as his brother.

