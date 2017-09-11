Two elks killed in overnight accident involving ambulance

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two elk have been killed after being struck by ambulance in Logan County earlier this morning.

The accident happened approximately at 3 a.m.

According to an official with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, an adult cow elk and calf were struck by an ambulance on Route 119 near Whitman.

No people were injured in the accident.

The adult cow elk was one of the original elk brought to repopulate the state in December 2016.

Officials say the young elk was one of three calves in West Virginia.

The accident brings the total amount of elk in the state to 22.