Man charged with murder in shooting death of brother

PIKEVILLE, KY, (WOWK) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his brother in Pikeville, KY, according to CBS-affiliates WYMT.

WYMT reports that Harold Brewer, 37, was arrested Sunday, September 10th, 2017.

A release from Kentucky State Police states that they received a 911 call reporting that a body was found in a yard near Collins Highway in Pikeville.

Troopers at the scene found Greg Brewer, 48 of Pikeville, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers then arrested Harold Brewer after further evidence was found at the scene.

An arrest citation shows that he moved the body of his brother after killing him.

WYMT also reports that Harold Brewer had drugs in an improper container when officers arrested him.

Brewer is being charged with murder, possession of handgun by convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and controlled substance not in original container.

He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police.