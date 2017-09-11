West Virginia Board of Education Proposes Lowering Teacher Requirements

The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at an Ohio high school.
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at an Ohio high school.
A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.
A former principal in West Virginia who was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases has been rehired as a teacher in the school system.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
Stay with 13 News News.
Stay with 13 News News.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- Independence High School will be dismissing early on Monday September 11, 2017, according to School Board Officials. At this hour, no other information has been released. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- Independence High School will be dismissing early on Monday September 11, 2017, according to School Board Officials. At this hour, no other information has been released. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.