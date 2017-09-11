Suspect arrested after stealing thousands in personal belongings at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a man after he stole several thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings from athletes at the Henderson Center.

The incident occurred during a Marshall women's volleyball game roughly between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th, 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, Charles Eric Watson was arrested after being caught on video stealing personal property from multiple victims in a room inside the Henderson Center.

An official with Marshall University Police tells 13 News that Watson took numerous items including bags, backpacks, wallets, money, car keys, dorm keys, and hundreds of Marshall sports tickets.

Altogether, the stolen items are estimated to total over $14,000.

Watson was originally spotted by an athlete while he was pilfering through their personal bag.

He then fled before returning to the Henderson Center, where he was attacked and detained by a student until police arrived.

Watson has been charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering in addition to a prior burglary warrant.

He is being held at Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $25,000.

The majority of the stolen personal belongings has been recovered by Marshall University Police, however they are still searching for the remaining items.

