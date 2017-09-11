Suspect arrested after stealing thousands in personal belongings - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested after stealing thousands in personal belongings at Marshall University

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a man after he stole several thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings from athletes at the Henderson Center.

The incident occurred during a Marshall women's volleyball game roughly between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th, 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, Charles Eric Watson was arrested after being caught on video stealing personal property from multiple victims in a room inside the Henderson Center. 

An official with Marshall University Police tells 13 News that Watson took numerous items including bags, backpacks, wallets, money, car keys, dorm keys, and hundreds of Marshall sports tickets.

Altogether, the stolen items are estimated to total over $14,000.

Watson was originally spotted by an athlete while he was pilfering through their personal bag. 

He then fled before returning to the Henderson Center, where he was attacked and detained by a student until police arrived. 

Watson has been charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering in addition to a prior burglary warrant. 

He is being held at Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $25,000. 

The majority of the stolen personal belongings has been recovered by Marshall University Police, however they are still searching for the remaining items. 
 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Children on School Bus

    Ohio Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Children on School Bus

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:32:21 GMT

    An Ohio man was arrested on Friday for allegedly exposing himself to children on a school bus.

    An Ohio man was arrested on Friday for allegedly exposing himself to children on a school bus.

  • Jackson County, KY boy killed after being abducted along with mother

    Jackson County, KY boy killed after being abducted along with mother

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:04:30 GMT

    Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
        

    Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
        

  • Ohio man pleads guilty to hiding 5-year-old daughter's body

    Ohio man pleads guilty to hiding 5-year-old daughter's body

    Monday, September 11 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-09-11 18:16:47 GMT

    An Ohio man who reported his 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at his family restaurant has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and corpse-abuse charges.

    An Ohio man who reported his 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at his family restaurant has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and corpse-abuse charges.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.