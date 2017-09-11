Ohio man pleads guilty to hiding 5-year-old daughter's body

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who reported his 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at his family restaurant has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and corpse-abuse charges.



Liang Zhao also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and endangering children in a Canton courtroom Monday. He will be sentenced to 12 years in prison after testifying against his wife as part of the plea agreement.



Authorities say his wife Mingming Chen repeatedly punched the couple's daughter, Ashley Zhao. They say Liang Zhao tried to revive his daughter before helping his wife hide the body.



Authorities say Zhao told 911 dispatchers on Jan. 9 that his daughter had vanished. Police found the girl's body inside the couple's restaurant the next day.



His wife's trial is set for Oct. 16.

