Ohio Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Children on School Bus

HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) - A Harrison County man was arrested on Friday for allegedly exposing himself to children on a school bus.

According to Harrison County Sheriff's Office, William Charles Ash Jr., 40, of Scio, was arrested for Public Indecency involving minor children.

The Sheriff's Office had received complaints dating back to last school year of Ash exposing himself to children while the school bus was stopped near his home. Several undercover operations were conducted in an attempt to catch Ash in the act, but they were unsuccessful.

Another complaint was reported to sheriffs during the first week of this current school year, and an operation was conducted on September 8th. The operation involved a plain-clothes Deputy placed on the school bus to try to catch Ash in the act.

While the bus was stopped, the Deputy reportedly observed and photographed the suspect as he opened his upstairs window. Ash reportedly opened the window while completely nude, and exposed his genitals out of the upstairs window toward the school bus.

According to officials, the Deputy then exited the school bus at the next stop and met with Sheriff Myers and other Deputies, as well as a detective, where the photographs were reportedly turned over.

Officials then arrested Ash without incident at his home. He was transported to the Harrison County Jail, where he remains pending his arraignment.

Ash is currently on probation through Harrison County Common Pleas Court from a previous sex related offense.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.