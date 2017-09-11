Officers Seek Public's Help in Two Arsons Set at Same Home

A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.
A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton. Two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight. The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department. A reward of ...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton. Two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight. The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department. A reward of ...
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.
Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "
MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred near mile marker 76 northbound near the Sharon exit of the WV Turnpike. Dispatchers say that the driver of the truck was not injured, and called the fire in to emergency personnel. The truck reportedly was hauling generators. It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be shut down at this time. Pratt Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Turnpik...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred near mile marker 76 northbound near the Sharon exit of the WV Turnpike. Dispatchers say that the driver of the truck was not injured, and called the fire in to emergency personnel. The truck reportedly was hauling generators. It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be shut down at this time. Pratt Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Turnpik...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
Stay with 13 News News.
Stay with 13 News News.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- Independence High School will be dismissing early on Monday September 11, 2017, according to School Board Officials. At this hour, no other information has been released. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- Independence High School will be dismissing early on Monday September 11, 2017, according to School Board Officials. At this hour, no other information has been released. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.