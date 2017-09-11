Officers Seek Public's Help in Two Arsons Set at Same Home - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officers Seek Public's Help in Two Arsons Set at Same Home

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton.

According to a release, two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight.

The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the fire.

"Intentionally setting fires are not something we take lightly, and tips from the public will help us find who is responsible for this," said State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.

