Officers: Man arrested after threatening to hurt child with machete, trying to run over officers

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A Princeton man was arrested after he threatened to hurt himself and a child with a machete and then tried to run over officers with his vehicle, according to officers with the Princeton Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a home on Roundhouse Road in Princeton around 11 Saturday night. On the way there, dispatchers told officers a man was waving around a machete with a child in his arms and was threatening to hurt himself and the child.

That man was later identified as Matt Dean Smith, from Bluefield.

Once officers arrived to the home, they said Smith got into a car and tried to leave. Officers demanded Smith to stop but instead they said he tried to run-over three officers with his vehicle and then led them on a high-speed chase through downtown Princeton.

Smith was eventually arrested. He’s facing several charges including child abuse resulting in risk of injury and DUI 2nd offense.

Smith is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.