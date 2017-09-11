Mike Stuart Nominated for U.S. Attorney for Southern District West Virginia

23 Counties are in the U.S. Southern District in West Virginia

Well-known Charleston Attorney Mike Stuart is the nominee to be U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. Stuart is a former chair of the State Republican Party, and served as Co-Chairman of Donald Trump's Mountain State Presidential campaign.

"Well I tell you, I am extremely humbled by it. I want to thank President Trump for the nomination, but I also want to thank Senator Capito for the recommendation," said Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney Nominee for the Southern District of West Virginia.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a big priority for Stuart will be the state's horrible opioid crisis fueled by interstate drug trafficking. The President already declared it a national health emergency.

"I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. 279 West Virginians unfortunately passed away to this tragic, tragic scourge that this state has faced, and this country faces, just in the first half of this year. So big challenges ahead," Stuart said.

Stuart is thankful to be nominated and relies on his deep West Virginia roots as he looks ahead.

"Son of a coal miner; my grandfathers were coal miners; blue collar background, public school in West Virginia," Stuart added.

The Southern District covers 23 West Virginia Counties.

"U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito - who will get to vote on Stuart's nomination for U.S. Attorney - issued a statement praising his professional experience and honesty. So far no date for his confirmation hearing and vote has been set, " said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.