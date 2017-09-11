Federal dollars coming to Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV

Millions in federal dollars are coming to West Virginia's largest airport.

A $13.5 million Federal Aviation Administration grant will fund repairs to Yeager Airport's runway.

"After our slope failure 2 and a half years ago it is very exciting," said Ed Hill, Chairman of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Board of Members. "This is a safety issue and we are a safe airport"

Airport officials along with several state and county leaders spoke Monday about the millions coming from the FAA to help Yeager.

The grant will fund phase one of the project including, among other things, the final design of the plan, construction, an environmental review and a new Engineered Materials Arresting System.

The project is expected to bring long and short term jobs to the region.

"It is all going to be a positive impact to the airport and it is also going to create a lot of good construction jobs which will help the local economy," said Yeager Airport Director Terry Sayre.

The project includes improvements to the runway length. That will help to reduce the weight penalties currently in place on certain aircraft.