Plane Lands on I-77 in Jackson County

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) - A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.

I-77 northbound was closed in the area for a brief time, but has since reopened.

According to a viewer, it appears the pilot landed the plane in the northbound lanes and pulled over to the side of the road. The viewer says that the pilot ran out of fuel.

The plane was taken off of the interstate and off the exit.

It is planned to stay there for the night until a mechanic can ensure that the plane is safe to fly.

West Virginia State Police and Jackson County Sheriff's Office are responding to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.