Two Women Arrested After Escape Attempt at Work Release Center

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Brandice Kingsley (left), and Michelle Watkins (right). Courtesy Gallia County Sheriff's Office. Brandice Kingsley (left), and Michelle Watkins (right). Courtesy Gallia County Sheriff's Office.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Two women have been arrested after attempting to escape custody from the work release center in the Cheshire area of Gallia County.

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Brandice Kingsley, 28, of Gallipolis and Michelle Watkins, 34, of Bidwell were both taken into custody shortly after being reported missing by corrections staff and community members.

"I would like to thank our citizens for their assistance in the apprehension of the two escapes," stated Champlin.

"Our phone lines started blowing up almost immediately and they were in custody shortly thereafter. It is exactly this type of community support that is helping local law enforcement agencies in keeping our communities safe."

