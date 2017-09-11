Logan County Community Mourns Woman Killed

LOGAN- A Logan County community is mourning the loss of Clevina Hackney. Police say Hackney was killed in a hit and run last week, but her body wasn't found until her family formed a search party Saturday, finding her in a creek off Route 44.

Investigators have arrested Todd Eric Deskins in the case, after surveillance video at a nearby gas station put him at the scene of the crime. Deskins has been charged with hit-and-run causing death.

Monday night, Hackney's family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to reflect on her life, and demand justice.

"All I could do was shake, that can't be my sister, that's not my sister down there. I'm sorry, that's not my sister down there- but it was," Clevina's sister, Stevina Workman, told 13 News. Workman describes the terrifying moment when her family found Hackney's body.

"And i think it was a life cut tragically at the end and I just hope there's justice here in Logan County," childhood friend Fred Mitchell said of Clevina and the circumstances surrounding her death.

But as police continue their investigation, Hackney's loved ones want her to be remembered as the sweet, caring person who would give you the shirt off her back.

"She was a kind nice person, would give you anything, do anything for you. She'd give you shoes off your feet if you needed them, she's just a beautiful person," Mitchell added.

In a tearful vigil, friends and family recounted stories of Hackney's loving generous spirit.

"if you was down and out she could always make you smile and during my mother's passing I got in a deep dark place, and she kept me from committing suicide. So if it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here today," Cleveland Hammons, Clevina's nephew, told 13 News.

But there was also frustrations and anger at the vigil. Hackney's loved ones want to know why police stopped searching for her body, leaving it up to her family to find her days later.

"It's not right that we had to find her the way she was and then he just gets a slap on the wrists and goes home within 45 minutes to an hour," Workman added.

Others question the arrest and charges against Deskins.

"As for Clevina, I hope she flies high with the angles, I hope she rests in peace. And I hope our family will get a little clarity," Hammons told 13 News.

Logan County's Chief Deputy said his investigators are still looking into the case. Deskins has been charged with hit and run causing death, but more charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.