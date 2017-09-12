Accident along 64 eastbound in Putnam County slows traffic - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Accident along 64 eastbound in Putnam County slows traffic

Posted: Updated:
wv511.org wv511.org

According to Putnam County Dispatches, a single vehicle accident along 64 westbound is causing delays. The crash happened at mile marker 43, near the Scott Depot Exit. 

No injuries are being reported. Putnam County Sheriffs Office is on scene. 

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Stay with 13 News for updates when the road reopens.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Accident along 64 eastbound in Putnam County slows traffic

    Accident along 64 eastbound in Putnam County slows traffic

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:07:30 GMT
    wv511.orgwv511.org

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • Plane Lands on I-77 in Jackson County

    Plane Lands on I-77 in Jackson County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-09-12 08:53:01 GMT

    A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.

    A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.

  • Officers Seek Public's Help in Two Arsons Set at Same Home

    Officers Seek Public's Help in Two Arsons Set at Same Home

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:24:32 GMT

    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton. Two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight. The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department. A reward of ...

    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton. Two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight. The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department. A reward of ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.