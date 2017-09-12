Ohio police say mom overdosed at doctor’s office - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio police say mom overdosed at doctor’s office

Posted: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a woman at a doctor’s office in Youngstown overdosed in the bathroom and had to be revived with naloxone.

According to a police report, Iceleya Square, 30, was at an office Monday on Market Street when she went to the bathroom to give a urine sample but was found a short time later unresponsive on the floor.

Paramedics were called and Square was administered naloxone and taken to the hospital.

Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink. They also found two syringes.

Square’s children were with her at the doctor’s office, according to the police report.

After Square was treated at the hospital she was taken to the Mahoning County Jail where she was booked on charges of child endangering and drug possession. Police also discovered she had active warrants for driving under suspension, reckless operation, and non-payment of a judgment.

Mahoning County Children Services were called to arrange care for the children.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.