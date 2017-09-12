Ohio among states seeing outbreak of human infections caused by puppies

Public health officials in Ohio say there are 18 cases of human Campylobacter infections in Ohio; linked to puppies sold at Petland stores.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
A 74-year-old man has been identified as the victim of the first fatal case of West Nile Virus in Ohio this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
West Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) -- Independence High School will be dismissing early on Monday September 11, 2017, according to School Board Officials. At this hour, no other information has been released. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
