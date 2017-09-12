Ohio among states seeing outbreak of human infections caused by - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio among states seeing outbreak of human infections caused by puppies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health says there are 18 cases of human Campylobacter infections in Ohio; linked to puppies sold at Petland stores.

According to the CDC there are 39 total cases of human Campylobacter throughout seven states (Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin), with nine people needing hospitalization for treatment.

The CDC says 12 of the people infected are Petland employees, and the other 27 are people who recently purchased a puppy at Petland, visited a Petland, or visited or live in a home with a puppy sold through Petland before illness began.

Campylobacter can spread through contact with dog poop, and it usually does not spread from one person to another.

Symptoms can last about a week and include:

  • Diarrhea (that is often bloody)
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting

Franklin County Public Health advises people to wash their hands with running water and soap for at least 20 seconds when touching puppies, their food, or clean up after them.

For more on the outbreak visit CDC.gov.

