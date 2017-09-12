Apple may test the bounds of iPhone love with a $1,000 model

Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two elk have been killed after being struck by ambulance in Logan County earlier this morning. The accident happened approximately at 3 a.m. According to an official with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, an adult cow elk and calf were struck by an ambulance on Route 119 near Whitman. No people were injured in the accient. The adult cow elk was one of the original elk brought to repopulate the state in December 2016. RE...
West Virginia ranked as the least happy state in a new study by WalletHub. They ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI (AP) -- A crane atop a high-rise building under construction collapsed Sunday in downtown Miami amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma - the first known crash of the two dozen such heavyweight hazards looming over the city skyline as the monster storm powers across the state. The crane collapsed and fell into the top of a building under construction, said Miami City Manager Daniel Alfonso.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink.
A small single engine plane landed on I-77 near the Fairplain/Ripley exit this evening.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
