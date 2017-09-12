Ohio Officer Pleads Guilty to Assaulting 2 Women with Sex Toy

An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
A man who went to an Ohio jail to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small town, not a homicidal clown.
People with active warrants in one Florida county might want to think twice about heading to a shelter for Hurricane Irma.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
A small town plagued by aggressive Canada geese has euthanized more than 200 geese and plans to next erect fences to discourage the problematic birds.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
A woman called Ohio police on Wednesday, believing that the guacamole that she ate was mixed with marijuana.
An Ohio man and his girlfriend have been charged after police say they restrained, gagged and taped his 4-year-old twin boys to a wall.
Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Authorities are searching for a gunman accused of opening fire on a utility helicopter in Kentucky and later exchanging gunfire with sheriff's officers.
A West Virginia man was arrested after he threatened to hurt himself and a child with a machete and then tried to run over officers with his vehicle.
An Ohio man was arrested on Friday for allegedly exposing himself to children on a school bus.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink.
The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.