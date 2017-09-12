One arrested following police chase in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One arrested following police chase in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect after a traffic violation turned into a chase earlier this morning.

According to a release, a Charleston Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle after it failed to come to a halt at a stop sign near Mary C. Snow Elementary. 

The officer pursued the vehicle through the city's west side into North Charleston where the vehicle turned onto a dead-end street. 

The driver and two passengers fled the vehicle were followed by the pursuing officer. 

Police arrested one of the passengers, Jackie Sebastian Harper, 24, of Elkview, who was charged with fleeing on foot and resisting arrest. 

Harper had a small bag containing more than $18,000 at the time of the arrest.

Police also found firearms, drugs, and other evidence inside the vehicle as well.

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are searching for the other two suspects, who are believed to be involved in a prior incident in Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing.

