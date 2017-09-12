Police: Ohio Couple Bound, Gagged, Duct Taped 4-year-old Twins - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio Couple Bound, Gagged, Duct Taped 4-year-old Twins

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio man and his girlfriend have been charged after police say they restrained, gagged and taped his 4-year-old twin boys to a wall.
    
WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wXPOQs ) James Howell Jr. and his girlfriend Jamie Carver have both been charged with two counts of kidnapping and child endangering. Both Howell and Carver were released on bond after a hearing on Tuesday.
    
Howell's children have been placed with a foster family by Hamilton County Job and Family Services.
    
Police responded to a Cincinnati apartment Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Howell and Carver had bound the children with a belt and shoe laces. Police say the boys had also been gagged with socks and duct taped to a wall in the apartment.
    
Attorneys for the couple were not available immediately for comment.
    
Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

