Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck

Posted: Updated:

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.

The child was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont, the boy’s grandmother, Lorrie Slattery, told the Valley News. He has since been released and has returned to school in Claremont.

Slattery said the children were in a backyard when some of the teens got on the table and grabbed a rope that held a tire swing. It’s not clear how the rope got around her grandson’s neck, but Slattery said the teens pushed him off the table. No adults are believed to have witnessed the incident.

An expert on abuse who spoke to the boy at the hospital said he swung from his neck three times before being able to remove the rope, Slattery said. None of the teens came to his aid, she said.

“One boy said … ‘Let’s do this,’ and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him,” Slattery said.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase told the newspaper his department is investigating an Aug. 28 incident involving several juveniles. He declined to provide details and refused to confirm the case involved the 8-year-old boy.

Chase did not respond Monday to calls and emails from The Associated Press.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.