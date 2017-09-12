Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County

The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding two recent arsons in Ironton. Two fires were set to the same home on the 1200 block of South 10th Street in Ironton, OH. The first fire occurred on September 3rd around 11 p.m., and the second occurred Monday around midnight. The investigation is being conducted with the Marshal's Office and the Ironton Fire Department. A reward of ...
Metro Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. this evening. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Springwood Circle in Sissonville. Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the call and quickly knocked the fire down.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
MIAMI (AP) -- With the window closing fast for anyone wanting to escape, Irma hurtled toward Florida with 125 mph winds Saturday on a shifting track that took it away from Miami and instead threatened the Tampa area with its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. "
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students.
Elevated levels of mold were found in several Capital High School classrooms this afternoon.
A 14-year-old boy has been jailed after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at an Ohio high school.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.
A 2-year-old Ohio boy who went missing and was found several hours later has died. The coroner is working to determine a cause of death.