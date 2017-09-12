Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County

Posted: Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from the Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, students will not be released early following power outages at several schools.

According to Flowers, phones at the schools are not currently operational. 

Schools are expected to remain on regular schedule.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County

    Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:42:30 GMT
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from the Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, students will not be released early following power outages at several schools. According to Flowers, phones at the schools are not currently operational.  Schools are expected to remain on regular schedule. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.  
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from the Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, students will not be released early following power outages at several schools. According to Flowers, phones at the schools are not currently operational.  Schools are expected to remain on regular schedule. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.  

  • Plane Takes Off and Re-lands on I-77 in Jackson County

    Plane Takes Off and Re-lands on I-77 in Jackson County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:29:07 GMT

    The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.

    The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.

  • Accident along 64 eastbound in Putnam County slows traffic

    Accident along 64 eastbound in Putnam County slows traffic

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:07:30 GMT
    wv511.orgwv511.org

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    •   

  • EducationEducationMore>>

  • Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County

    Schools remain on schedule after power outages in Cabell County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:42:30 GMT
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from the Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, students will not be released early following power outages at several schools. According to Flowers, phones at the schools are not currently operational.  Schools are expected to remain on regular schedule. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.  
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from the Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, students will not be released early following power outages at several schools. According to Flowers, phones at the schools are not currently operational.  Schools are expected to remain on regular schedule. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.  

  • West Virginia Board of Education Proposes Lowering Teacher Requirements

    West Virginia Board of Education Proposes Lowering Teacher Requirements

    Monday, September 11 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-09-11 18:04:40 GMT

    The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.

    The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.

  • Update: WV BOE Votes to Conditionally Approve Nicholas County Consildation Plan

    Update: WV BOE Votes to Conditionally Approve Nicholas County Consildation Plan

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:33:09 GMT

    Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million

    Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.