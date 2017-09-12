Huntington council approves 'drug house ordinance'

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Council members of a West Virginia city have passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.

Local news outlets report the Huntington City Council passed the "drug house ordinance" Monday night.

As part of the ordinance, properties where two or more felony incidents occur within a 12-month period would be declared a public nuisance and the city would issue and order for the eviction of the tenants involved in the illegal activities. The targeted offenses in the ordinance include prostitution, illegal gambling and other activities.

American Civil Liberties Union-West Virginia executive director Joseph Cohen released a statement expressing concern about the ordinance. It says, in part, the ordinance is "shortsighted and fails to account for the best interests of the whole community."

