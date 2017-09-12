Man Killed in Eastern Kentucky Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Killed in Eastern Kentucky Shooting

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that took place in Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Tuesday at around 6:45 a.m., investigators with Kentucky State Police Post responded to a fatal shooting in the Auxier area of Floyd County.

The preliminary investigation indicated Brandon Endicott, 35 of Prestonsburg, entered his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Shepherd’s residence.

While in the home, Shepherd discharged a firearm, striking Endicott. 

Endicott left the scene and was located in a neighboring yard, where he had succumbed to his injuries. 

Endicott was pronounced dead at the scene by Floyd County Coroner, Greg Nelson.  Endicott was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate this case.

