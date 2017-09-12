Over 50 BB&T Jobs to be Cut in Charleston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon.

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — Life for many has moved outdoors in the quake-shocked city of Juchitan, where a third of the homes are reported uninhabitable and repeated aftershocks have scared people away from many structures still standing. The city on Sunday was littered with rubble from Thursday night’s magnitude 8.1 earthquake, which killed at least 90 people across southern Mexico — at least three dozen of them in Juchitan itself. Officials in Oaxaca and Chiapas sta...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...

West Virginia ranked as the least happy state in a new study by WalletHub. They ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two elk have been killed after being struck by ambulance in Logan County earlier this morning. The accident happened approximately at 3 a.m. According to an official with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, an adult cow elk and calf were struck by an ambulance on Route 119 near Whitman. No people were injured in the accient. The adult cow elk was one of the original elk brought to repopulate the state in December 2016. RE...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to use caution as they open their wallets to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. “The two recent hurricanes have left many fellow Americans in real need,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “During times like these, West Virginians’ compassion for those afflicted by disaster shines through. We urge people to donate generously, but also to take time and e...

Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.

Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several dozen jobs are being cut in Charleston. BB&T says that it will be cutting 56 of its associates. According to the company, BB&T will still have more than 370 associates in the greater Charleston area which includes other operations, regional offices and banking. In addition to the 56 associates, BB&T's processing center located on Piedmont Road in Charleston will be closing its doors. After careful consideration we’ve decided...

