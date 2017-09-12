Over 50 BB&T Jobs to be Cut in Charleston

Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.
Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, crossing into a new financial frontier that will test how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two elk have been killed after being struck by ambulance in Logan County earlier this morning. The accident happened approximately at 3 a.m. According to an official with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, an adult cow elk and calf were struck by an ambulance on Route 119 near Whitman. No people were injured in the accient. The adult cow elk was one of the original elk brought to repopulate the state in December 2016. RE...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two elk have been killed after being struck by ambulance in Logan County earlier this morning. The accident happened approximately at 3 a.m. According to an official with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, an adult cow elk and calf were struck by an ambulance on Route 119 near Whitman. No people were injured in the accient. The adult cow elk was one of the original elk brought to repopulate the state in December 2016. RE...
West Virginia ranked as the least happy state in a new study by WalletHub. They ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.
West Virginia ranked as the least happy state in a new study by WalletHub. They ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -They call themselves the Mountaineer Strike Team; and paramedic, James "Buzz" Mason, says they are ready to roll. "People are saying 'let's just get 'er done' that's what it amounts to," says Mason via Skype call this morning. The crew of 23 from the Kanawha County Ambulance service are anchored down in Florida ready to face Irma head on. "The sheriff told us, 'gentlemen, where you are standing right now the water will be a...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local): 3:30 p.m. More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state. Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon.
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
A group is proposing a ballot initiative to require background checks for all gun sales in Ohio.
A group is proposing a ballot initiative to require background checks for all gun sales in Ohio.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.
Ohio's outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.
Ohio's outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
Police say they have discovered the body of a Jackson County, KY boy who died after being abducted along with his mother last week.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
A suburban Pittsburgh woman is accused of stabbing her 8-day-old son and the baby's father, and police say she told them God made her do it because the baby was created "by the devil."
Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink.
Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink.