Over 50 BB&T Jobs to be Cut in Charleston

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several dozen jobs are being cut in Charleston.

BB&T says that it will be cutting 56 of its associates. 

According to the company, BB&T will still have more than 370 associates in the greater Charleston area which includes other operations, regional offices and banking.

In addition to the 56 associates, BB&T's processing center located on Piedmont Road in Charleston will be closing its doors.

After careful consideration we’ve decided to eliminate some positions within our Processing Service Center in Charleston, W. Va. We understand these situations can be very challenging for our associates and their families. We’re already working alongside them to look for other opportunities both inside and outside of our company. Each associate is provided a 60-day notice, offered career transition services and a severance package based on their years of service. - Statement from BB&T

