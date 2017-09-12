Truck Flips and Hits Gas Line in Johnson County, Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Truck Flips and Hits Gas Line in Johnson County, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a truck that flipped at struck a gas line over the weekend.

According to the JCSO, at around 1:05 AM on Saturday, September 9th, 2017, they responded to a report of a single vehicle accident in the 400 Block of Millers Creek Road in the Van Lear area.

They say that the driver, Adam Jennings, 18, of Paintsville, and a juvenile passenger ran off the road and traveled through a vacant lot. Jennings’ blue Ford Ranger pickup struck a road sign and continued into the yard of the home on Miller’s Creek.

The vehicle then flipped onto the passenger side, striking a gas meter and line, and then crashed into the front of the home, destroying the porch and front window. 

Jennings was taken into custody and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Criminal Mischief. He was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Assisting the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at the scene was Paintsville EMS and the Van Lear Volunteer Fire Department.

