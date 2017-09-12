Kids Taken to Hospital After Crash Involving Loaded School Bus

LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident at in Lewis County, KY involving a school bus loaded with children.

According to the Lewis County Herald, Deputy Bryon Walker said dispatchers received a call from a motorist at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 and the AA Highway at Garrison reporting that a school bus had been struck in the side by a truck.

Walker said the accident happened about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday as school children were being taken to schools around the county.

Walker said a truck was traveling east on the AA Highway and approaching the intersection with Ky. Rt. 1306 (Kinney Road). He said the driver of the truck apparently failed to notice a pick-up that had stopped in the eastbound lane in preparation for making a left turn onto Ky. Rt. 1306.

Walker said the truck struck the right rear of the stopped pick-up and continued to the right, striking a Lewis County school bus on Ky. Rt. 1306 that was stopped at the intersection, the driver waiting to cross the AA Highway.

Walker said the Ford truck was hauling six gasoline pumps and struck the school bus in the driver's side between the front and rear wheels. The gasoline pumps were thrown from the truck on impact with some of the pumps striking the side of the bus. The bus driver, Katrina Lee Staggs, 42, of Vanceburg, assisted in safely getting the 32 students off the bus and onto another bus that was traveling behind her.

The driver of the Ford truck, James S. Meyer, 74, of Silver Grove, was assisted from the truck by firefighters utilizing the Jaws-of-Life to remove the passenger door.

He said Meyer was not injured in the crash that resulted in extensive damage to all three vehicles.

The driver of the Dodge pick-up was Daniel Owen Cline Sr., 78, of Davenport, Florida, Walker said. Cline and his wife, Wilma Cline, 73, a passenger in the Dodge pick-up, were not hurt, according to Walker, adding Staggs was also uninjured.

He said one of the students on the bus was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Portsmouth Ambulance after complaining of back pain. He added two other students were taken to the hospital by their parents as a precaution.

Walker said medical personnel on the scene examined the other students who were reportedly not injured in the crash.

Walker said the Ford truck is licensed to M&M Service Station Equipment in Newport.

The scene was cleared by 9:00 a.m. with the assistance of a loader from nearby AA Used Cars to help in removing the six gas pumps from the roadway.

Walker, who is continuing the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Deputy Gary Erwin, Garrison Fire and Rescue, Black Oak Fire and Rescue, West KY 8 Towing, Lewis County School District personnel.