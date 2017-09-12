President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild © WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time. Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday. The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump. .@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) Septemb... WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time. Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday. The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump. .@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) Septemb...

Over 50 BB&T Jobs to be Cut in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several dozen jobs are being cut in Charleston. BB&T says that it will be cutting 56 of its associates. According to the company, BB&T will still have more than 370 associates in the greater Charleston area which includes other operations, regional offices and banking. In addition to the 56 associates, BB&T's processing center located on Piedmont Road in Charleston will be closing its doors. After careful consideration we've decided...

Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

Councilwoman appointed to fill vacant seat in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) - Dunbar City Council appointed Linda Boggess as the new councilwoman during Tuesday's evening meeting. Boggess was appointed to fill the vacant seat left by current mayor Bill Cunningham. She will be sworn in coming week.

'Fight for $15' holding Labor Day rally in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fight for $15 movement is holding a Labor Day rally in Richmond. According to the event's Facebook page, fast-food workers and other community organizations will start the rally at 6 a.m. at the McDonald's on Hull Street and then make their way to Wesley United Methodist Church on Mechanicsville Turnpike for a "I Am Somebody" viewing and community brunch. The rally will conclude at the Main Street Station Plaza f...