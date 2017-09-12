President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild

Posted: Updated:
© WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees © WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump.

Eric Trump, along with his brother Don Jr., were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.

Lara Trump was also a frequent campaign presence and has been working on the president’s re-election efforts.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild

    President Trump welcomes ninth grandchild

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:52:23 GMT
    © WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees© WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees
    WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time. Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday. The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump. .@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) Septemb...
    WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the ninth time. Eric Trump, the president’s son, and Eric’s wife Lara welcomed their son on Tuesday. The Trump Organization announced the birth on Twitter. The child’s name is Eric “Luke” Trump. .@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) Septemb...

  • Over 50 BB&T Jobs to be Cut in Charleston

    Over 50 BB&T Jobs to be Cut in Charleston

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:23:22 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several dozen jobs are being cut in Charleston. BB&T says that it will be cutting 56 of its associates.  According to the company, BB&T will still have more than 370 associates in the greater Charleston area which includes other operations, regional offices and banking. In addition to the 56 associates, BB&T's processing center located on Piedmont Road in Charleston will be closing its doors. After careful consideration we’ve decided...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Several dozen jobs are being cut in Charleston. BB&T says that it will be cutting 56 of its associates.  According to the company, BB&T will still have more than 370 associates in the greater Charleston area which includes other operations, regional offices and banking. In addition to the 56 associates, BB&T's processing center located on Piedmont Road in Charleston will be closing its doors. After careful consideration we’ve decided...

  • Huntington council approves 'drug house ordinance'

    Huntington council approves 'drug house ordinance'

    Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.

    Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.