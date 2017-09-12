WV AG, Marshall University Expand Eighth Grade Drug Prevention P - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV AG, Marshall University Expand Eighth Grade Drug Prevention Program

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Marshall University have partnered to expand a program aimed at sharing drug abuse prevention information with eighth grade students in West Virginia.

The initiative, launched in March, now involves Marshall University’s School of Nursing and three programs at two other universities.

“Marshall University continues to be a key player in meeting health care needs in our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Adding Marshall’s School of Nursing to the roster expands our geographic footprint and means more opportunities to reach students across the state. Working together to educate students about the dangers of prescription drug abuse will lead to a brighter future for West Virginia.”

The Attorney General’s Office will coordinate events and provide Marshall’s School of Nursing with a detailed curriculum, which then will be presented by Marshall University nursing students. The curriculum covers multiple aspects of the opioid epidemic, including the connection between prescription drug abuse and heroin addiction, prevention and the long-term impact of drug use.

“Through our collaboration with the West Virginia Attorney General, Marshall’s School of Nursing will help to educate students on understanding the opioid epidemic and the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse,” said Dr. Tammy Minor, assistant professor for Marshall’s School of Nursing. “We know healthcare providers must partner with other community health and state agencies to educate the public about misuse and abuse of prescription drugs, namely opioids. We are proud of Marshall’s student nurses and their efforts to implement a preventive program to target school age children and educate them on the dangers of drug abuse.”

Others partnering with the Attorney General’s Office are the West Virginia University Schools of Nursing and Pharmacy, along with Shepherd University’s Department of Nursing Education. Additional partnerships could be announced at a later date.

The collaboration with Marshall University and the other colleges represents one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate. It follows last fall’s widely successful Kids Kick Opioids public service announcement contest, also targeted at raising drug prevention awareness with elementary and middle school students.

Other efforts include criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and a best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.

