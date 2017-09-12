Eastern Kanawha County Economic Development Summit Presents Grow - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Eastern Kanawha County Economic Development Summit Presents Growth Opportunities for Area

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County.

An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses.

WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable loans that cost the state money upfront, but yield big returns.

"You're always going to be 50th until you admit that you're 50th, and when you admit you're 50th, you've got to admit that what you've been doing hasn't been working", said Secretary Thrasher.

Business leaders are also trying to flaunt the Mountain State's strengths, like good quality of life as well as a large workforce.

"We think we have good chemical infrastructure from our history as a chemical industry. The valley having the river as a resources, we have rail on each side of the river, and of course, we have the interstate highway crisscrossing the center of Charleston", commented the Charleston Area Alliance.

The Charleston Area Alliance and state leaders are working to bring a variety of industries to the state, acknowledging West Virginia needs more than coal. 

"We find that once we get folks here in Charleston or in the valley, they like it, they like the resources, and they want to be here", replied the Charleston Area Alliance.

