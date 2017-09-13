Police: Woman kept children in makeshift cages, filth

A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas, authorities said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
A man was charged with DUI and criminal mischief after his truck flipped and struck a gas line in Johnson County, Kentucky.
Am Arrest Has Been Made In The Fatal Hit and Run in Logan County.
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.
An Ohio man and his girlfriend have been charged after police say they restrained, gagged and taped his 4-year-old twin boys to a wall.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
Police said they found a spoon with heroin on it and a lighter in the sink.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits. There is no word on if the road has been closed or if there any injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked try to avoid the area. Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information.
Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.
An Ohio police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.
The National Park Service plans to thin a herd of bison in the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 29 grams of blue meth during a traffic stop in Jackson County, Ohio.
The plane that landed on I-77 in Jackson County last night took off today around 12:25 PM and then landed again on the interstate at around 12:35 PM.
