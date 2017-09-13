Police: Woman kept children in makeshift cages, filth - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Woman kept children in makeshift cages, filth

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A woman kept two of her five young children in makeshift cages and all of them lived in a home full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, authorities said.

The conditions of Malista Ness-Hopkins’ home and children were detailed during a court hearing Friday in Accomac, a small town about 20 miles south of the Maryland border, according to the Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland. The 38-year-old mother faces charges of abuse and neglect.

Her attorney told the judge that Ness-Hopkins, whose children range in age from 1 to 6 years old, was “overwhelmed.”

Accomack County Social Services worker Kate Bonniwell testified that she visited the home after her agency received a complaint in late July. She said two of the woman’s children were caged inside cribs. Rails taken from other cribs were screwed on top, confining them inside.

Bonniwell said it took her more than 20 minutes to unscrew one with an electric screwdriver. The 2-year-old child inside hissed at her and made noises she described as “animal sounds.” Once the top was removed, the child did not attempt to get out, Bonniwell said.

A 3-year-old was confined in another crib in the room, where a 1-year-old child was also found.

“The children didn’t act like normal children,” Bonniwell testified.

Bonniwell said the children were filthy and suffering from multiple bug bites. In another bedroom, two other children, ages 5 and 6, slept on bare mattresses, she said.

Bonniwell said the toilet in the home’s only bathroom was filled with black water. The sink and the bathtub were filled with trash, including plates of rotting food.

The children were removed from the home on July 28, the day social workers visited.

Bonniwell said Ness-Hopkins told her she was having a hard time and that she confined the children because she could not watch them. The mother said they had gotten out once and were playing with a can of Drano, Bonniwell testified.

Defense attorney Tucker Watson told the judge there was no evidence that the conditions in the home “were directly harmful to the children.”

The judge disagreed and sent the charges to a grand jury.

“This did not happen overnight,” Judge Croxton Gordon said.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Teenagers taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy’s family said.

    MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77. Dispatchers said the wreck is in the Southbound lane near mile marker 18 between the Athens and Camp Creek exits. There is no word on if the road has been closed or if there any injuries have been reported.  Drivers are asked try to avoid the area.  Keep clicking wearewvproud.com for the latest information. 

    Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia today.

